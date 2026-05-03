4 children bludgeoned to death in Ambedkar Nagar: Mother earlier suspected found dead in drain

A day after four children were found dead inside their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, police on Sunday recovered the body of their missing mother, who was earlier suspected in the killings, from a drain near the house, adding a fresh turn to the case.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The body of Gasia Khatun was recovered from a drain near the house in Miranpur locality under Akbarpur police station limits. She had gone missing after the deaths of her four children came to light on Saturday.

“On May 2, police received information from the Moradabad locality under Akbarpur police station limits regarding the death of four children and the disappearance of their mother. Multiple teams were formed to trace the woman,” Prachi Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Ambedkar Nagar, said. She said police later found the woman’s body in a drain near the house during a search operation aided by CCTV footage.

“The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the report is received. We are also examining CCTV footage, mobile phone records, and all possible angles, including any alleged third-party involvement,” Singh added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police had earlier suspected the mother’s involvement as she was the only adult present inside the house when the bodies of the four children were found, and her phone was later found switched off after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police had earlier suspected the mother’s involvement as she was the only adult present inside the house when the bodies of the four children were found, and her phone was later found switched off after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the children appeared to have been killed with repeated blows from a blunt object, possibly a brick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the children appeared to have been killed with repeated blows from a blunt object, possibly a brick. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Grief gripped Kasda village in Mahrua on Sunday as the children’s bodies arrived after postmortem around 1 pm. Family members broke down while residents from nearby villages gathered outside the house for a final glimpse of the children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grief gripped Kasda village in Mahrua on Sunday as the children’s bodies arrived after postmortem around 1 pm. Family members broke down while residents from nearby villages gathered outside the house for a final glimpse of the children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The last rites of all four children were performed on Sunday afternoon. Saud, 12, and Umar, 10, were buried together, while Shafiq, 14, and Bayan, 8, were buried separately nearby in the village cemetery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last rites of all four children were performed on Sunday afternoon. Saud, 12, and Umar, 10, were buried together, while Shafiq, 14, and Bayan, 8, were buried separately nearby in the village cemetery. {{/usCountry}}

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The children’s father, Niyaz, has been working in Saudi Arabia for the past year and a half and had not returned home during this period.

Police said further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report and forensic findings.

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