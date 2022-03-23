Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 4 children die after eating toffees, CM Yogi orders probe
4 children die after eating toffees, CM Yogi orders probe

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences on the incident and ordered a probe into the matter.
The children fell ill soon after eating the toffees. They were rushed to the hospital where they died.

Published on Mar 23, 2022 03:32 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Four children, including three siblings, have died after allegedly consuming poisonous toffees in the Kasya area of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported. The children fell ill soon after eating the toffees. They were rushed to the hospital where they died.

"We got information that four children died after the consumption of toffees which were placed outside their house by someone. Prima facie it is appearing that the toffees were poisonous. The food safety and forensic team are investigating the matter," Sachindra Patel, Superintendent of Police (Kushinagar) said.

A PTI report said the deceased has been identified as siblings Manjana (5), Sweety (3) and Samar (2). Arun (5) who lived nearby is the fourth child to have died.

"Two years back, the same incident occurred with their relatives too, We suspect mischief," Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences on the incident and ordered a probe into the matter and directed officials to provide assistance to the grieving families.

A police probe has been initiated and the cause of death is being investigated.

"The whole matter is being investigated. The guilty will not be spared at any cost. Further investigations will only clear out the doubt of witchcraft in the matter," said Patel.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
