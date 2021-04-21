Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 4 including 3 migrant workers killed in accident while returning home
4 including 3 migrant workers killed in accident while returning home

The accident was a reminder of unfortunate incidents witnessed last year during the peak of Covid-19-induced lockdown.
By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 12:53 PM IST
The migrant labourers were killed barely two kilometers from their home in UP’s Bulandshahr district.

Three migrant workers returning home from Haryana’s Jind district, died barely two kilometres from their native village in Bulandshahar district, when the van in which they were travelling collided with a truck late Tuesday night. All three died on the spot along with the driver of the van, Danish, said police officials.

The workers identified as Jagru, Ganpat and Vijay, were residents of Karanpur Kala village in Bulandshahr district. They had been working in Haryana’s Jind district for some time and decided to return home on Tuesday due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, said a police officer placed at the senior superintendent of police (SSP) office, Bulandshahar.

Police team from Anoopshahar rushed to the spot and bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortems, before they were handed over to respective families.

The accident was a reminder of unfortunate incidents witnessed last year during the peak of Covid-19-induced lockdown, when several migrants, devoid of regular transport, lost their lives in accidents when returning home from their respective workplaces. The renewal of restrictions in the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 has reignited fears among the migrants, who are again on the move from major business centres, albeit in smaller numbers.

