Four people, including the son, brother and a relative’s son of an Army man, were killed when an ambulance carrying the soldier’s body rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Sunday morning.

The ambulance was going from Panchkula to Deoria when it crashed into the truck. (For Representation)

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The accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. near Haliyapur on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur border. The ambulance was carrying the body of Subedar Major Satyawan Singh from Panchkula to his native Deoria when it crashed into the truck from behind.

Taking cognisance of the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia each for next of kin of the deceased. He directed officials to reach the spot immediately, expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper treatment of the injured. The CM also asked officials to speak to the families of the deceased and provide them all possible assistance and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The deceased were identified as Satyawan Singh’s 18-year-old son Gaurav Singh, his 55-year-old brother Ram Samujh, a relative’s son Rajan Singh, 35, and ambulance driver Jaspal whose age could not be ascertained.

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{{^usCountry}} The impact was so severe that the front portion of the ambulance was completely mangled. Gaurav and Jaspal, who were seated in the front, died on the spot. Ram Samujh and Rajan, who were seated at the rear, were taken to a government hospital in Ayodhya where they succumbed to injuries during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact was so severe that the front portion of the ambulance was completely mangled. Gaurav and Jaspal, who were seated in the front, died on the spot. Ram Samujh and Rajan, who were seated at the rear, were taken to a government hospital in Ayodhya where they succumbed to injuries during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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Sultanpur DM Indrajeet Singh said Satyawan Singh, a native of Deoria, had been undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Chandigarh and had undergone a kidney transplant. He died three days ago, following which his relatives travelled to Panchkula to bring his body home. The DM said three members of the family and the ambulance driver died in Sunday’s accident.

Sultanpur SP Vineet Jaiswal said police received information about the accident through Dial 112. “Local police are at the spot and further action is underway,” he said.

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Police said the initial investigation suggested that the ambulance driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to go out of control and crash into the truck.

The body of Subedar Major Satyawan Singh has been kept with due respect at Haliyapur police station pending further arrangements. The bodies of the four accident victims have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.