A 24-year-old fish seller was killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding truck ran over them at a fish stall in Chamaraha Bazaar under Cholapur police station area in Varanasi on Sunday, police said. Truck runs over fish seller, injures three in Varanasi

The deceased was identified as Vikas Sonkar (24), while one of the injured was identified as Soti Harijan. The identities of the other two injured were not immediately known.

According to eyewitnesses, the dumper truck, travelling from Varanasi towards Azamgarh, went out of control, broke through a roadside drain and hit an electric pole before running over Vikas, who was sitting at his stall. It then hit three others and crashed into an adjoining house.

Locals rushed the injured to hospital, where doctors declared Vikas dead. The three injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Angered by the accident, villagers blocked the Varanasi-Azamgarh highway until evening, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides. Police teams from several stations reached the spot and tried to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade. ACP Sarnath Vinay Kumar Dwivedi and SDM Sadar Nitin Singh also held talks with the victim’s family.

Additional DCP, Varuna zone, Lipi Nagayach said a case was registered on a complaint by the deceased’s family. The truck driver and his accomplice were taken into custody.