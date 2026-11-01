Quad calls out export curbs, Strait of Hormuz closure

The joint statement was issued after Rubio hosted external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Australian and Japanese counterparts in Atlanta for their third meeting this year, shortly before the closing session of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

Both concerns bear directly on India, which brings in much of its fertiliser and energy through the Gulf and relies on China for critical minerals — although the statement did not name either country.

The foreign ministers of India, the US, Australia and Japan on Saturday called it an “absolute necessity” to protect navigational rights in the Strait of Hormuz , the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where ships and crews should pass without tolls, and voiced “grave concerns” over economic coercion through arbitrary export restrictions, even as US secretary of state Marco Rubio said a meeting of Quad leaders in Manila next month would be announced very soon.

How does the Quad plan to make critical supply chains more resilient?

How does the Quad plan to make critical supply chains more resilient?

Which waterways did Quad foreign ministers say must remain open to navigation?

Which waterways did Quad foreign ministers say must remain open to navigation?

Jaishankar said on X that he spoke at the meeting about countering non-market practices and increased economic stresses in the Indo-Pacific, and stressed deeper Quad cooperation on supply chain resilience and on technology, critical minerals and energy security, PTI reported. He also called for taking forward agreements on counter-terrorism, maritime security and capacity building, and for a more contemporary Quad agenda with a practical approach.

At the G20 meeting on Friday, Jaishankar criticised disruptions to global oil supplies through sanctions and chokepoints, saying deliberate attacks on energy trade and infrastructure were a calculated strategy to hold prices hostage.

While the only waterways the Quad joint statement named were in West Asia, it made no reference to the South China Sea, where China has territorial disputes with several Asean members, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, and which earlier Quad statements have addressed.

“We’ll be announcing very soon, if we haven’t already, that we’ll be holding a Quad Leaders’ Meeting in Manila next month,” Rubio said at a press conference later.

Also Read I Quad Leaders’ Summit to take place in Manila next month, says US Secy of State Marco Rubio

The Philippines holds Asean’s rotating chair this year, and HT reported on October 17 that the Quad was exploring a leaders’ summit on the sidelines of the bloc’s meetings in Manila. All four Quad countries are comprehensive strategic partners of Asean and back its outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and their foreign ministers issued a joint statement in Manila in July on cooperation with the 11-member bloc.

While Rubio did not announce a day, the Asean conference runs in Manila on November 15-18. Modi is expected in Manila on November 16-17 for Asean-related meetings.

Earlier, news agency Reuters reported plans are taking shape for Trump to attend his first formal Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila.

Critical mineral exports The ministers’ warning on coercion came as Japan has been sharply critical of Beijing over its restrictions on critical mineral exports, Reuters reported. China refines about 90% of the world’s rare earths, and its curbs on rare earth magnets disrupted Indian automakers in 2025, a year in which shipments of Chinese specialty fertilisers to India were also held up.

The ministers objected to “non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity” in critical industries, a charge the US and the European Union have repeatedly levelled at Chinese steel, solar and electric-vehicle makers. They said the four countries were recovering critical minerals from electronic waste and scrap “to reduce reliance on any single supplier”, with the US committing $10 million to such facilities in India and Asean countries.

The four countries discussed strengthening their strategic petroleum reserves and stockholdings at the first Quad Fuel Security Forum in September, according to the statement.