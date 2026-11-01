Juan Ciscomani went from being a Mexican immigrant to a US Congressman; now he's seeking re-election in Arizona

Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani is seeking a third term to represent Arizona’s 6th Congressional District in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. He will be competing against Democratic nominee JoAnna Mendoza and has based his campaign primarily on economy, healthcare, immigration and border security. Ciscomani became the first naturalized US citizen born in Mexico to represent Arizona in the US House of Representatives after being elected in 2022. Juan Ciscomani is seeking a third term in Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. (AP Photo)

Before entering Congress, he worked at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and served as a senior adviser to former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, as well as vice-chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission. He was re-elected in 2024 and serves on the House Appropriations and Veterans’ Affairs committees. His congressional work includes issues related to government spending, national security, transportation and housing.

Ciscomani's early years Born on August 31, 1982, in Sonora, Mexico, Ciscomani moved to the US with his family when he was a child. They settled in Tucson, Arizona, where his father worked as a city bus driver. Raised in a working-class family, he credits his parents with helping him achieve his “American Dream”. He became a naturalized US citizen in 2006 and has frequently referred to his immigrant background while discussing his political career.

Ciscomani attended Rincon High School in Tucson and later earned an associate degree from Pima Community College in 2003. He subsequently graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in 2005, becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college. During his studies, he worked in maintenance and service jobs to help support his education. After graduating, he remained at the University of Arizona, working as a senior program development specialist from 2006 to 2011. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, with his wife Laura and their six children.

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Key policies, issues and initiatives Healthcare is a key issue in Ciscomani’s 2026 re-election campaign, mainly because of changes to Medicaid which is known as AHCCCS in Arizona. In February 2025, he introduced a bill the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Buy-in Programs Act, which later became a law in 2026. It removes the age cap of 64 for working adults with disabilities who participate in Medicaid buy-in programs. However, Ciscomani also supported a 2025 federal law that introduced changes to the programme, raising concerns about whether some people could lose their health coverage.

Ciscomani has also made drug trafficking, especially the movement of fentanyl across the US-Mexico border, a major part of his public safety agenda. He supports stronger border enforcement, additional resources for Customs and Border Protection officers and efforts to dismantle drug cartels involved in trafficking and organised crime. He has also backed the HALT Fentanyl Act, which became law in July 2025 and permanently classified fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs under US federal law.

Moreover, he also voiced concerns about Arizona’s water resources. He launched the bipartisan Colorado River Caucus to bring together lawmakers from seven western states to discuss water management and conservation. The Colorado River supplies water to more than 40 million people and provides roughly 36% of Arizona’s water supply. Additionally, he has introduced legislation to secure water rights for Native American tribes, including Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.