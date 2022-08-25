4 sisters who beat man to death in Shikohabad sent to judicial custody

Agra Four sisters, accused of beating a man to death, were sent to jail on Wednesday after being presented in court in Firozabad. Fed up by the indecent acts and comments of the deceased, they and their three brothers had beaten the man to death in at Kheda locality in Shikohabad on Monday night district. A case was registered against all seven.

“The four sisters were presented in court on Wednesday in Firozabad and were sent to 14-day judicial custody. Search is on for the three brothers,”. One of the brothers is a minor as revealed by family members,” said Akhilesh Narain, superintendent of police (rural), Firozabad.

“A case has been registered on the complaint of the bhabhi (sister-in-law) of the deceased at Shikohabad police station of Firozabad district wherein these seven brothers and sisters are named as accused,” he said.

“The four sisters are aged 26, 23, 22 and 19 years of age . There was no phone call to police about the incident, nor any communication to police station which is 2 km from the spot where the incident took place,” said another official from Shikohabad circle.

Interestingly, the complainant too had admitted that the deceased, identified as 45-year-old Ram Gopal Singh, was in the habit of commenting on these four sisters who had lost their father in early age and used to earn livelihood by selling milk along with their mother. They are in all seven sisters, one of whom is married.

The video of the man, identified as Ram Gopal Singh (45), being beaten mercilessly on Monday night by the sisters and their brothers went viral wherein he was seen begging for mercy but was beaten to death.

He remained lying in locality for about 10 hours and was not even attended to by his own family and was found to be dead on Tuesday morning. None came to his rescue and it was police which reached the spot on Tuesday morning and sent the body for post mortem examination.

One of these sisters has alleged that the deceased was requested not to make indecent comments and advances towards them but he paid no heed. He had placed his cot in front of the girls’ house on Monday night and made comments which infuriated them.