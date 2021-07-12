41 dead due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh; state govt announces 4 lakh ex-gratia

Forty-one people died due to lightning strikes across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday adding that an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh will be provided to the families of each of the deceased.

"As per information available, 41 people died due to lightning strikes across 16 districts, 30 injured. ₹four lakh ex-gratia each will be provided to the kin of the deceased. All the injured will get proper medical treatment. 250 animals also died, while 20 were injured," news agency ANI quoted Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner Ranvir Prasad as saying.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences at the loss of lives and directed officials to immediately distribute relief amount, as permitted under the rules, to the families of the deceased.

On Sunday, incidents of lightning strike were reported from various states in north India, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, as these were hit by heavy rains. Condoling the loss of lives, prime minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the victims' kin in the three states while ₹50,000 were announced for those injured.

In Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the family members of those killed in the lightning strikes. At least 22 people were killed in Rajasthan, including 11 in the state's capital city, Jaipur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more lightning strikes in the next two days, along with heavy showers in parts of north India.