Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced relief for people killed in lightning strikes in states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)
PM Modi announces ex-gratia for families of those killed in lightning strikes

At least 22 people were killed due to lightning strikes in Rajasthan. 11 of these died in at least two lightning strikes near Amber fort in Jaipur on Sunday evening.
By Malavika.P.
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 03:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh for the families of those killed and 50,000 for those injured in lightning strikes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and said they will be provided further assistance by the respective state governments.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. This is very saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.” He also posted separate similar messages condoling deaths and announcing ex-gratia for deaths caused by lightning in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences in a tweet in Hindi on Monday and urged the state governments to “extend all possible help to the families of the deceased”.

At least 22 people were killed due to lightning strikes in Rajasthan. 11 of these died in at least two lightning strikes near Amber fort in Jaipur on Sunday evening. Seven children including four in Kota and three in Dholpur district also died in lightning strikes.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of 5 lakh each for the family members of those killed in the lightning strike. Out of this, 4 lakh will be given from the emergency relief fund and 1 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

At least 26 people were killed due to lightning in Uttar Pradesh including 14 in Prayagaraj. 12 others were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Fatehpur, Kaushambi and Firozabad districts in the last 24 hours, PTI said on Monday, quoting officials.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate distribution of the permissible relief amount to the families of the deceased and treatment of the injured.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more lightning in the next two days, along with heavy rain in parts of north India.

