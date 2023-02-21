Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 41 trains under Lucknow division cancelled till March 3

41 trains under Lucknow division cancelled till March 3

lucknow news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:21 AM IST

The decision was taken due to the non-interlocking works underway on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomti Nagar-Malhaur route and also the yard remodelling work at Malhour under the North Eastern Railway (NER).

41 trains under Lucknow division cancelled till March 3
41 trains under Lucknow division cancelled till March 3
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as 41 trains under the Lucknow division of the Railways are likely to remain cancelled till March 3, according to an official communique, which added that 25 other services would be diverted while some others would be rescheduled.

The decision was taken due to the non-interlocking works underway on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomti Nagar-Malhaur route and also the yard remodelling work at Malhour under the North Eastern Railway (NER).

In the note, NER chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar stated that the following order will be in effect until March 3rd, or until the work is completed. “Some trains will remain completely cancelled till March 3rd, while others will be cancelled on specific days,” added the CPRO. Lucknow-Patliputra Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Express are Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express are among those that have been cancelled till March 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out