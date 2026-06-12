45 e-buses, 3 hydrogen buses rolled out for Noida-Jewar connectivity

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of sustainable mobility amid growing concerns over climate change and air pollution, while launching a green public transport network for the Noida–Greater Noida–Yamuna Expressway region via video conferencing from his official residence in Lucknow on Friday. “Global warming and climate change are major challenges. Green mobility is essential for reducing pollution and creating sustainable urban transport systems,” he said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagging off 45 electric buses of UPSRTC operating from Lucknow to Jewar Airport in the Noida, Greater Noida, and YEIDA areas, in Lucknow on Friday. (DEEPAK GUPTA/HT PHOTO)

Yogi flagged off 45 electric buses and three hydrogen-powered buses for operations in the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) areas, providing connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. He also inaugurated the Noida Electric Bus Depot.

He said the fleet will be expanded to 110 electric buses by June 15 and could eventually grow to 500 buses based on demand.

The launch marks one of the first large-scale deployments of hydrogen-powered public transport vehicles in Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the three hydrogen buses, provided by NTPC, will run in the Yamuna Authority region. The hydrogen used to power the buses will be produced from treated sewage water, rather than groundwater sources.

The chief minister said the electric bus network is aimed at complementing existing metro services and bridging last-mile connectivity gaps in one of the state’s fastest-growing industrial corridors, which hosts IT, electronics, data centre and semiconductor investments. He also said that Uttar Pradesh now has a road network spanning around 4 lakh kilometres, including highways and expressways.

The announcement also comes as the state intensifies efforts to achieve its environmental goals. Adityanath said the government is implementing the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project with World Bank-assisted funding of ₹2,741 crore, while also accelerating the adoption of electric mobility across urban centres to curb pollution and improve air quality.

Yogi said that more than 700 electric buses are currently operating across 17 municipal corporations in the state. He also highlighted the establishment of electric bus manufacturing facilities in Lucknow, which has reduced dependence on supplies from outside Uttar Pradesh.

The CM further contrasted the state’s current infrastructure development with the situation before 2017, pointing to the expansion of expressways, metro rail networks and airports as evidence of Uttar Pradesh’s evolving development landscape.