45-year-old cloth trader shot dead in Meerut

A cloth merchant was allegedly shot dead in the Lisadi Gate area of Meerut on Saturday afternoon. The incident, said to be a fallout of an old enmity, occurred in Radha Wali Gali, where Abrar, 45, was allegedly gunned down while on his way home for lunch from his shop, police said. The trader was allegedly gunned down while on his way home for lunch from his shop. (For representation)

According to the police, Abrar, son of Abdul Hameed, was targeted allegedly by an assailant who fired at him twice. One bullet struck him near the waist. As the accused attempted to fire again, the weapon misfired and he fled the scene.

A minor suspect was later detained by a police team and a country-made pistol, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered from his possession, officials said.

“Abrar was critically injured after the first shot and collapsed on the road. A police team rushed him to Anand Hospital, from where he was referred to Medical College hospital. However, he died on the way,” SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

Preliminary investigation points to an old rivalry as the murder motive while the minor suspect is being interrogated, officials said. Additionally, CCTV footage is being examined for clues. Three dedicated police teams have been formed to swiftly work out the case, they added.

“We are speaking to eyewitnesses, local residents and family members of the victim. Initial probe suggests a long-standing dispute may have led to this targeted killing,” SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said.