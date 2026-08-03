49 new vehicles to replace UP’s ageing fire tender fleet, 25.79 cr sanctioned

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹25.79 crore for the procurement of 49 new fire-fighting vehicles, with the primary goal of replacing ageing and obsolete fire tenders.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The decision assumes significance in the wake of the recent Aliganj building fire in Lucknow, which claimed 15 lives and highlighted the critical importance of a well-equipped and modern fire service.

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According to a government order issued by the home department on Friday, the state has approved the replacement of 39 obsolete 2,500-litre water tenders, besides procuring five additional water tenders of the same capacity and five specialised foam tenders with a capacity of 5,000 litres of water and 500 litres of foam compound.

The total administrative and financial sanction for the project is ₹25,78,85,000, approved on the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh fire and emergency services department. The order, issued by Special Secretary Annavi Dinesh Kumar, has been sent to the additional director general of police (headquarters).

Under the sanctioned plan, about ₹19.03 crore—nearly three-fourths of the total allocation—has been earmarked solely for replacing the 39 obsolete water tenders, underscoring the government’s emphasis on fleet renewal. Another ₹2.44 crore will be spent on procuring five new water tenders, while ₹4.31 crore has been allocated for five foam tenders designed to tackle petroleum, chemical and industrial fires.

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{{^usCountry}} The estimated procurement cost has been fixed at ₹48.80 lakh per water tender and ₹86.33 lakh per foam tender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The estimated procurement cost has been fixed at ₹48.80 lakh per water tender and ₹86.33 lakh per foam tender. {{/usCountry}}

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To avoid creating an additional financial burden, the government has decided not to sanction any new driver posts. Instead, the new fleet will be operated by existing trained personnel within the department.

Officials said the replacement of obsolete fire tenders marks one of the state’s most significant recent investments in modernising its fire-fighting fleet and is expected to substantially enhance the operational readiness of the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services across the state.