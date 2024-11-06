4-day Chhath Puja festivities begin with Nahay Khaye

Chhath Puja festivities in the city began with Nahay Khaye on Tuesday. Several women who fast as part of the rituals woke up at dawn, cleaned their house, washed their hair and cooked ‘satvik’ or pure meals with gourds and lentils. This year, the evening ‘arghya’ will be observed on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The four-day festival is dedicated to the sun god, Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiyya or Shashti Devi. The believers made elaborate preparations such as shopping for fruits, vegetables and bamboo winnow and cleaning rice and wheat used to be used for rituals, and built vedi, a platform constructed out of clay and bricks on which the offerings are kept at the time of ‘Puja’.

Vimla Devi, 45, who turned up to make one such vedi at Laxmanmela Ground here, said she began observing Chhath about 13 years ago. “Then, I wished that my husband got a stable employment. My wish was granted within a year. Today, I feel blessed that not just my husband but also my sons are doing well in their professions. I had completed most of my preparations [for Chhath] before Diwali,” said Devi.

Shail Pandey, 52, and her daughter Shilpa, 37, also built vedi at Laxmanmela Ground. “Today, I had quite a busy day managing between my jobs and the preparations for the festival. My mother rose early and cleaned the house, washed her head and bought vegetables and fruits for the Puja,” said Shilpa.

Kusum Chauhan, 50, who wished to get her house constructed in the city about 15 years ago, said she decorated her vedi in the hues of yellow. “My sister-in-law and I prepared for the festival together. I was inspired by her to observe the Puja,” said Chauhan.

The second day will be celebrated as Kharna, where women will fast without water from sunrise to sunset. The fast will end after sunset with a ‘satwik’ meal sans garlic and onion after which a 36-hour fast will be observed by them.