4-year-old girl abducted, raped in UP’s Budaun; hunt on for accused

A four-year-old girl, allegedly abducted by an unidentified person from Alapur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district while watching a Tazia procession outside her house on Thursday, was found injured in a field near her house on Friday morning, police said.

The girl went missing on June 25 night and was found lying injured in a field the next day. (For Representation)

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On Saturday, her medical examination report confirmed that she was raped, said Ankita Sharma, SSP, Budaun. Meanwhile, police are hunting for the accused who remains at large.

As per the police, a man filed a complaint on Thursday night stating that his four-year-old granddaughter had gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Family members conducted an extensive search but failed to trace the child. On receiving the information, the Alapur police registered a case and formed special teams led by the inspector-in-charge. Following an intensive overnight search operation, the girl was rescued in a critical condition early on Friday.

The SSP said sections related to the rape of a minor and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the initial FIR, which was previously registered only under kidnapping charges.

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple police teams have been deployed in the area to track down and arrest the accused. Investigators are also questioning the victim’s family members for further leads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple police teams have been deployed in the area to track down and arrest the accused. Investigators are also questioning the victim’s family members for further leads. {{/usCountry}}