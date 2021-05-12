5 arrested in Ambedkar Nagar hooch deaths case, 5 cops suspended

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the hooch tragedy that took at least five lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. In-charge of Jaitpur police station and four constables were also suspended and subjected to departmental inquiry for dereliction of duty in the case, police said.

Five people including two brothers, Mahesh Chauhan and Jaisraj Chauhan, died after consuming spurious liquor in Singhora Makhdumpur village under Jaitpur police station limits. Ambedkar Nagar superintendent of police (SP) Alok Priyadarsh said four of these died on Monday and one on Tuesday.

The SP said 12 persons in a marriage party fell ill after consuming the spurious liquor purchased from Mittupur village in adjoining Azamgarh district. They were admitted to a local hospital, where five died. Three were still undergoing treatment and four others have been discharged.

The SP said some other deaths in the area were being incorrectly attributed to the hooch tragedy.

He added the police searched every house in the village for country made liquor in presence of Ambedkar Nagar district magistrate (DM) Samuel Paul.

A country made liquor shop owner was among the five people arrested in the case from Azamgarh district. He was found to be selling liquor illegally despite the corona curfew in the state since April 30.