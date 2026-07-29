5 FIRs over ‘anomalies’ in arms licences linked to Mukhtar Ansari network

LUCKNOW A physical verification of arms licences and weapons linked to deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his family members, gang associates and others uncovered ‘large-scale irregularities’ as original files of several licences/important records related to the purchase and sale of weapons were allegedly found missing from the DM’s office in Ghazipur, prompting police to register five FIRs and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Ghazipur additional superintendent of police (city) has been constituted to investigate the five FIRs. (Pic for representation)

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The team will examine the role of all present and former arms clerks, in-charge officers and other officials. “Strictest legal action will be taken against all those found guilty,” an officer said.

The probe was ordered by UP DGP, based on inputs compiled by the UP STF. DIG (Varanasi Range) was tasked with verifying licences and weapons earlier issued to Ansari’s family and associates.

“The verification exercise, carried out under the supervision of the deputy inspector general of police of Varanasi Range (Vaibhav Krishna) covered three categories -- five members of Ansari’s family, 11 members and associates of the IS-191 gang and 27 other persons who had allegedly obtained arms licences through forged records. Police physically verified more than 80 weapons linked to 43 licence holders,” according to a statement issued by the director general of police (DGP) headquarters.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the probe, investigators found that original arms licence files and records relating to the purchase and sale of weapons were allegedly missing from the Ghazipur district magistrate’s office. The investigation also revealed alleged collusion between some licence holders and officials posted in the arms section, resulting in disappearance of official records to conceal the actual status and alleged misuse of the weapons,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the probe, investigators found that original arms licence files and records relating to the purchase and sale of weapons were allegedly missing from the Ghazipur district magistrate’s office. The investigation also revealed alleged collusion between some licence holders and officials posted in the arms section, resulting in disappearance of official records to conceal the actual status and alleged misuse of the weapons,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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Licence holders allegedly colluded with the then arms clerks and in-charge officers to get files removed. The aim was to hide the real status and misuse of weapons so that the gang could use them freely for crimes, said police.

The police also found one instance in which an arms licence was allegedly obtained using a forged residential address after concealing the applicant’s actual address.

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Based on the findings, five FIRs have been registered at Kotwali and Mohammadabad police stations in Ghazipur under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

According to the statement, the cases name Ansari’s son and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari in connection with the alleged disappearance of records relating to multiple arms licences and weapons purchased against them. The cases also name Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari, who is absconding, besides several retired and serving government officials, including former arms clerks, revenue officials and police personnel, for their alleged roles in issuance and verification of licences.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Ghazipur additional superintendent of police (city) has been constituted to investigate the five FIRs. The SIT has been directed to examine the role of all present and former officials connected with the arms section and initiate stringent legal action against those found guilty.

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Mukhtar Ansari, the alleged kingpin of IS Gang-191, and his associates already face multiple cases in Ghazipur and other districts including murder, attempt to murder and Gangster Act.