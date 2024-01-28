5,000 farmers likely to attend CIMAP’s Kisan Mela from Jan 30

About 5,000 farmers from 21 states are expected to participate in the Kisan Mela on January 30 and 31 to be hosted by Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), a frontier plant research laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), here. A selfie-point set up at the Kisan Mela venue. (HT)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath would attend the event and address the farmers, the institute said, adding agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and CSIR director general N. Kalaiselvi were also expected to join him.

While briefing about the fair to media persons on Saturday, CIMAP director Prabodh Kumar Trivedi said a new mobile app—CSIR Aroma Mission—and booklet on the 160 varieties of medicinal and aromatic plants would also be launched at the event.

“The app will provide details about clusters and numbers of farmers associated with us. This will help any industry to get these details and in forming collaborations,” he noted.

“Also, 500 women beneficiaries who make incense sticks from flowers will also participate in the fair. They will give a live demonstration on incense stick-making,” the director said.

“Representatives of aroma and herbal industry and 15 institutes will also attend the event that will demonstrate farmer-centric technologies developed by CSIR institutes and improved plant varieties and herbal products. There will be interactions with women entrepreneurs and agripreneurs in rose water- and agarbatti-making,” said Trivedi. A selfie point has also been set up on the venue.

