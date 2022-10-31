50-year-old woman murdered by short-tempered neighbour

A man living in the neighbourhood murdered a 50-year-old woman by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon after a petty dispute between them in a village under the Gudamba police station limits of Lucknow on Sunday morning. The accused fled leaving the woman profusely bleeding after the crime and police arrested the accused within three hours after the incident.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), North, SM Qasim Abidi said the incident occurred in Rajauli village on Kursi road when the deceased identified as Shahida Bano was working in her farming field at some distance from her house. He said the local spotted her throat-slit body lying in the farming field and the police were informed about the incident at around 7.30 am.

The DCP said the suspect in the crime Salimudeen stayed with his family in his neighbourhood in the same village. He stated that the locals told the police that Shahida and Salimudeen had a spat over some issue on Saturday night and the matter was sorted out with the intervention of some people. He said Shahida was found dead on Sunday morning following which Salimudeen came under suspicion.

He said there is an increase in suspicion surrounding Salimudeen since he was found missing from his house after the incident and later found hiding out in nearby farms. He said locals also informed that Salimudeen is a short-tempered man and has some mental issues as he often gets involved in a brawl with villagers. He said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination after registering an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 for murder at Gudamba police station on the complaint of the woman’s son Javed Ali in this connection. He said further investigation is underway.