5124 posts created for UPSSF, to provide security at district courts

The state government has created 5,124 posts of different ranks for Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), a specialised dedicated security force on the line of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to be constituted for security at district courts across the state, said home department officials on Tuesday.

The home department press note stated that as many as 87 posts have been created for UPSSF headquarters in Lucknow and 5,037 posts for five companies, to be initially set up at Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur. He said one post each of an additional director general, inspector general, deputy IG, commandant, reserve inspector as well as six inspectors (ministerial), 18 sub-inspectors, 12 head constables and 40 constables has been created for the headquarters.

The press note further read that the posts of five commandants and five deputy commandants each, along with 25 assistant commandants have been created for five companies of UPSSF. The posts of 163 company commanders, 219 platoon commanders of sub-inspector rank, 853 armours/ head constables, 3,219 constables, 340 drivers, 18 sub-inspector (ministerial), 50 assistant sub-inspectors have been created. Besides, five medical officers and 10 pharmacists, five radio inspectors and 100 other posts for radio communication have been created.

