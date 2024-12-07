55K sq ft rangoli by 50K women targets world record ahead of Mahakumbh

In a bid to promote the theme of ‘Swachh Kumbh’ (Clean Kumbh) on a global stage, the city aims to create the largest rangoli in the world, spanning 55,000 square feet. The four-day event, which started on Saturday at Jamuna Christian College, will involve over 50,000 women and girls. The massive rangoli, crafted from natural colours, flower petals, and other eco-friendly materials, will depict iconic scenes of Triveni Sangam, including its ghats, pilgrims, and cultural traditions. The massive rangoli, crafted from natural colours, flower petals, and other eco-friendly materials, will depict iconic scenes of Triveni Sangam (File photo)

The World Book of Records-London team will assess the rangoli on December 10 to determine if it qualifies as a world record. Prayagraj mayor Ganesh Kesarwani shared that the initiative also aims to convey a message of a clean and plastic-free Mahakumbh. He encouraged residents of Sangam city to decorate the entrances of their homes with rangolis to welcome millions of pilgrims expected to attend the Mahakumbh.

The rangoli design has been conceptualised by Shikha, a renowned artist from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. With 13 international records to her credit, including a 14,000-square-foot rangoli of Prime Minister Narendra Modi created during Diwali 2023, Shikha brings her expertise to this ambitious project.

Eye on setting four world records during Mahakumbh-2025

During Mahakumbh 2025, the city aims to set four new records. The first is an attempt to break its 2019 record by involving 15,000 people in sweeping floors across multiple venues. The second is the largest parade of e-rickshaws, targeting 1,000 vehicles operating simultaneously. The third is a handprint painting event involving 10,000 participants, while the fourth will focus on a river cleanup with 300 participants across various locations.

Creating world records is not new to Prayagraj, as the city achieved three notable feats during Kumbh 2019. These included the largest parade of 503 shuttle buses, a handprint painting created by 7,664 participants, and a cleanliness drive involving 10,180 individuals sweeping floors at multiple venues.