55-year-old woman shot dead inside UP’s Chandauli hospital

VARANASI A 55-year-old woman admitted to a private hospital in Chandauli district’s Kamlapur was allegedly shot dead on Monday morning. The accused attempted to flee after the incident, but was nabbed by a mob that beat him up and handed him over to the police. The motive behind the murder was not yet ascertained, police said. According to police, a man in his late thirties reached the hospital around 6:30am to get his blood pressure checked. On the pretext of getting medication, the youth made his way to the ward located on the upper floor of the hospital. He suddenly shot at the woman from point-blank range. (Pic for representation)

“A woman named Laxmina Devi, a resident of Bhabua (Bihar), was admitted to Jeevak Hospital. An unknown person reached the hospital and shot her dead. The people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated,” said superintendent of police (Chandauli) Akash Patel. Laxmina was suffering from some ailment related to stomach.

According to police, a man in his late thirties reached the hospital around 6:30am to get his blood pressure checked. On the pretext of getting medication, the youth made his way to the ward located on the upper floor of the hospital. He suddenly shot at the woman from point-blank range, killing her on the spot, which led to panic among patients and their attendants.

The accused started fleeing, and while exiting the hospital, fired another shot in the air. But the villagers chased and apprehended the accused. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot, took the accused into custody and rushed him to the police station.

The SP, along with a forensic team, reached the site. The police cordoned off the hospital premises and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage was being scrutinised and efforts were underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Patel said the matter was being investigated, and the accused under interrogation.