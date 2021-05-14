All in a day: 58,000 book slots,10,000 skip jabs in Uttar Pradesh

The beneficiaries not turning up at Covid-19 vaccination centres after booking slots on the CoWin portal for their jabs have added to the worries of the Uttar Pradesh health and family welfare department.

As many as 58,000 people in the age group of 18-44 years registered on the CoWin portal for the vaccination drive organised in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday but only 48,000 of them turned up to get the shot against Covid-19 while 10,000 stayed away, said a health department official.

The doses were dispatched to the vaccination centres according to the number of registrations.

Additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said after the second wave, a large number of people wished to get the Covid vaccine to protect themselves and their family members from infection. Many of those who registered on the portal and did not turn up were denying others the chance to get the vaccine.

“Medical experts have made it clear that vaccine builds immunity. Even if a person gets infected after getting the dose, the recovery is fast,” he said.

With the launch of the vaccination drive for the people in the age group of 18-44 years on May 1, 2.16 lakh people have received jabs in 18 districts of UP so far. The state government has procured three lakh doses of Covaxin and another 3.50 lakh doses of Covishield. The state government is likely to get extra doses from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Pune-based Serum Institute of India on Friday (May 14). The drive for 18+ people will be extended in the remaining districts next week, he said.

Director general (Family Welfare) Dr Rakesh Dubey said misconception was being spread on the social media regarding the Covid vaccine even though top medical experts had made it clear that it was safe and the only weapon to fight the Covid-19 infection.

“It seems that due to misleading information spread on the social media, young people are shying away from vaccination even after booking slots on the portal. The state government has launched a mass awareness about the utility of the vaccine,” he said.

The slowdown in vaccination has been also witnessed among the beneficiaries above 45 years of age after the start of the second wave. Several beneficiaries are not turning up after booking the slot on the portal.

Till early April, on average three lakh vaccine doses were given to the beneficiaries daily in the state. On April 12, a record five lakh jabs were given in 75 districts. On April 21, Uttar Pradesh crossed the 1 crore vaccination tally with 92.44 lakh people getting the first dose and 16.89 lakh people receiving the second dose till then. The data released by the health and family welfare department indicates a slump in the daily dose from 3 lakh to 1.50 lakh to 2 lakh doses. Till May 12, a total 1.40 crore people have received the jab in the state. While 1.11 crore got the first dose, 29.35 lakh people received the second one too, said a health and family welfare department officer.

