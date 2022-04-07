5-yr-old boy dies, sister injured after attack by stray dogs

LUCKNOW A minor boy died and his sister was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Musahibganj area of Thakurganj here on Wednesday. The incident occurred when they were returning home after playing in a nearby area, said locals.

The victim, Reza, 5, was taken to the KGMU’s Trauma Centre by his kin and neighbours, but he succumbed to injuries while Jannat Fatima, 8, was admitted to the paediatric ICU of the hospital in a serious condition.

“Despite repeated complaints about stray dogs becoming a danger for the locals, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation never bothered to catch dogs from the area,” lamented Shabab, father of the two children.

He said, “Every time we approached LMC officials for sterilisation of dogs, they said they cannot catch dogs as NGOs oppose it. Now, who will be held accountable for the death of my kid?”

“The boy was brought to hospital with excessive bleeding. We did CPR and took other measures but unfortunately he succumbed to injuries,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD, trauma surgery at KGMU.

The girl was admitted to the paediatric ICU and her condition was critical, he added.

Director (animal welfare), LMC, Dr Aravind Rao said, “Any death is painful, but if a death occurs due to dog bite it is most unfortunate. The LMC sterilises dogs and leaves them at the same place, as per the guidelines of Supreme Court. Besides, a number of NGOs interfere in our work of dog catching. Our staff have to face a number of hurdles when they go to catch dogs from different areas. There have been conflicts between dog lovers and residents in the past. However, the LMC will catch dogs for sterilisation in Old City areas and the number of sterilisations per day would be increased.”

