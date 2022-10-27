Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 6 dead in Prayagraj car crash, UP CM extends condolence to affected families

6 dead in Prayagraj car crash, UP CM extends condolence to affected families

lucknow news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:07 PM IST

The vehicle was on its way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child when it hit an electric pole and overturned, according to officials.

Death toll in the Prayagraj road accident climbed to six.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Six people died after their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway Thursday morning in the Handia police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The accident occurred around 5.45am when the family was on its way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child, according to officials.

While five people, including a child, were killed on the spot, five others were rushed to a hospital for treatment, reported PTI. The deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi (45), Krishna Devi (70), Savita (36), Rekha (32) and Ojas (one-and-a-half-years old).

Abhishek Agrawal, Additional SP, Gangapar said that police and administration are extending all kinds of help to the affected families.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and paid condolence to the kin of the victims, according to his office. He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in a road accident in Prayagraj district. While praying for peace to the soul of the departed, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families,” his office said in a tweet.

“Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP