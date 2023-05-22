Students hold rally to promote girl education

A rally to advocate for girls’ right to education was organised by the Study Hall Educational Foundation (SHEF) recently. More than 600 people participated in the rally including students from Prerna Girls School, Prerna Boys School, English Access Program and community members.

Students taking out rally to promote girl education in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

The aim of the rally was to increase parents’ awareness about girl child education and to instil gender justice. The march was carried out in two villages-Ujariyaon and Guwari. The rally is part of a larger project that aims to raise community awareness about girls’ rights and education.

The students performed a ‘nukkad Natak’ regarding how not educating young girls can have adverse effects on their future. The students also interacted with the community members and asked them to pledge against child marriage.

Surabhi Kashyap, an alumna of the English Access Microscholarship Program at Study Hall Educational Foundation mentioned the importance of educating girls from an early age. She said, “Educating girls can help uplift communities, states and nations.” She also mentioned that a feminist approach to a child’s upbringing can help them become kinder and more compassionate.

The rally was attended by Urvashi Sahni, founder of Study Hall Educational Foundation, CEO Anand Chitravanshi, Rakhi Panjwani, Principal of Prerna Girls School, Roli Saxena, vice principal, Priyanka Saxena, programme manager of Aarohini Initiative and others.