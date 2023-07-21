Elephant dies after getting stuck in swampy land in U.P.’s Bijnor

A 60-year-old male wild elephant died a day after it got stuck in swampy land of a paddy field in Bhaguwala area of Bijnor district on Friday morning. Joint teams of forest department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) made relentless efforts for over 20 hours but could not save the pachyderm that had got stuck on Thursday. A medical team administered drip and injections to the elephant. However, the tusker died around 8am, said officials. (Sourced)

Confirming it, forest conservator, Moradabad range, Ramesh Chandra said, “We did our best to save the tusker but all efforts to rescue the animal went in vain.” Earlier, soon after getting information, a team of forest officials led by officiating DFO, Bijnor, Ashutosh Pandey reached the spot and started rescue work.

Later a team of WII also joined the rescue operation, Chandra said. Machines and tractors were used in lifting the elephant and eventually it came out of the swamp and moved. However, it again got trapped in another swampy land, he added.

A medical team administered drip and injections to the elephant. However, the tusker died around 8am, he said. As per Chandra, the animal might have died due to fatigue. “A team experts will conduct a post-mortem examination to know the reason for the death,” he said.