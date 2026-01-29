6.1 mm rain pulls down mercury across UP, Sambhal gets highest

Overcast skies and rainfall brought down temperatures across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, with Sambhal district recording the highest downpour at 32.5 mm and the state capital witnessing a dip in day temperature to 21.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Lucknow received 6.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The state recorded 6.1 mm of rainfall overall, with western districts receiving 10.3 mm and the eastern region getting 3.2 mm. After Sambhal, Bareilly recorded 22.3 mm, Meerut 19.9 mm, Firozabad 19.6 mm and Kannauj 19.3 mm.

Lucknow received 6.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The day temperature dropped to 21.6 degrees Celsius, which was below normal, while the minimum temperature was 14.2 degrees Celsius.

Hailstorms were reported in one or two places in western Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, and gusty winds were experienced across both meteorological subdivisions, officials said. The highest wind speed of 50 km/h was recorded in Agra, and dense fog was observed at isolated locations in western Uttar Pradesh.

The forecast for Lucknow indicates shallow to moderate fog during the morning and mainly clear sky during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 23 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather is likely to remain dry over the state, according to the forecast. However, dense fog is very likely at isolated places.

Hardoi recorded the warmest day at 26.5 degrees Celsius while Prayagraj recorded the warmest night at 15.2 degrees.

Untimely showers damage mustard, potato crops across UP

Farmers in several districts of Uttar Pradesh are staring at potential losses as unseasonal rainfall over the past few days has damaged mustard, potato and pea crops, even as wheat fields have benefited from the moisture.

Reports from several districts say that intermittent rain since Tuesday night adversely affected mustard crops at the flowering stage, raising fears of poor grain formation and reduced yields. Flowers were damaged by moisture, which could lead to lighter seeds and lower production. Potato and pea crops were also hit by excess water.

However, the rainfall proved beneficial for wheat crops, with farmers and agricultural experts noting that the moisture would improve crop growth and productivity.

Farmers across affected districts expressed concern that continued unseasonal rains could worsen losses and make it difficult to recover cultivation costs.

The agriculture department is collecting reports from districts to assess the impact of rains on crops but rules out the possibility of any major loss. “We do not see any major loss to crops due to the seasonal rains, which, despite being wide-spread were not strong enough to cause much harm,” director (agriculture) Pankaj Tripathi said.

“In fact, these rains will serve as nectar for the wheat crop that needs moisture,” he said.