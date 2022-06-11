64 held in Saharanpur, to be booked under NSA

MEERUT Sixty-four people were arrested in Saharanpur in the past 24 hours, for allegedly participating in an illegal procession after Friday prayers and posing a threat to law and order, said police on Saturday.

Those arrested would be booked under the National Security Act (NSA), they said.

The protestors had taken out a procession after Friday prayers in Jama Majid, under Kotwali area of Saharanpur. They raised slogans and demanded arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

SSP of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said that search operation was still underway to identify the protestors and 64 had been arrested so far. “They will be booked under the NSA”, said the SSP.

He claimed that the police had approached clerics, religious heads and other influential people on Thursday to seek help in maintaining peace. Police force was deployed along with magistrates and everything was under control. He and district magistrate Akhilesh Singh were camping at Deoband. IG of Saharanpur range and commissioner of Saharanpur division were keeping a close eye on Saharanpur city.

He said that a group suddenly decided to take out a procession after prayers on Friday, without any prior permission. Later, mild force was used to control the mob and notorious elements were arrested after identifying them through videos and photographs.

The SSP said that whosoever sabotaged peace and took law and order in his hands won’t be spared.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing action against the protestors, a joint team of Nagar Nigam, Saharanpur police and administration bulldozed illegal residential constructions of accused Muzammil and Abdul Wakir on Saturday.

Muzammil is a resident of Rahat Colony and Abdul Wakir of Khata Kheri locality in Saharanpur.

Police arrested them along with other protestors on Friday for participating in an illegally taken out procession.

