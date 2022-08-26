Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
650 villages in Uttar Pradesh inundated as major rivers flow above danger level

Updated on Aug 27, 2022 05:08 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up 337 flood shelters in 18 districts and 10,268 people from flood affected villages were shifted to these facilities.

A train runs on a railway bridge as the water level of the Ganga river rises due to heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj on Friday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as 650 villages in 18 districts in Uttar Pradesh were inundated due to a rise in the water level of major rivers in the state.

The Ganga, Yamuna, Sharda, Ghaghra, Chambal and Betwa rivers were flowing above the danger level in various districts.

A total of 1,02,919 people have been affected, according to data released by the relief commissioner.

The respective districts’ administration have launched relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Hamirpur district has the highest number of flood-hit villages at 114. It is followed by Varanasi 107, Prayagraj 96, Jalaun 74, Kanpur Dehat 54, Etawah 49, Mirzapur 39, Agra 36, Chitrakoot 20, Auraiya 18, Farrukhabad 15, Banda and Kanpur eight each, Sitapur five, Fatehpur four, Ballia, Kasganj and Mau with one village each.

The Ganga was flowing above danger level in Budaun, Ghazipur and Ballia districts, the Yamuna in Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur and Banda, according to a report of the U.P. irrigation and water resources department.

The Chambal was flowing above the danger mark in Agra and the Sharda river at Paliakalan in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The Ganga was flowing near the danger mark in Farrukhabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi districts. The situation was similar for the Yamuna in Etawah and Prayagraj districts.

The Ram Ganga, Gandak, Rapti, Rohini, Betwa, Ken, Chambal and Gandak rivers also a maintained a rising trend in various districts though these rivers were flowing below the danger level there.

Relief commissioner Ranveer Prasad said National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was deployed in Siddharthnagar, Varanasi, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Ballia, Hamirpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jalaun, Etawah and Auraiya districts.

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been deployed in Agra, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Etawah, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Jalaun, Ayodhya and Mirzapur. The flood units of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have pressed into service in 39 districts for relief and rescue operations, he said.

