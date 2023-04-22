7 die in bus-truck collision in UP's Ayodhya, CM Yogi extend condolences

Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying 40 passengers collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place on Friday night.

The accident took place on Friday night, when a private passenger bus coming from Ayodhya was turning through a road-cut on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway to move towards Ambedkarnagar. The bus suddenly collided with a truck coming from the opposite side.

The intensity of the collision between the two vehicles was so high that the truck overturned, burying the bus under it.

According to Ajay Raja, the Chief Medical Officer of Ayodhya, "Till now, seven persons have died and more than 40 people are injured in the road accident."

He added that rescue operations are still going on.

Soon after the accident, the district administration swung into action for the rescue operation.

Ayodhya's district magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI, "More than a dozen ambulances have been deployed. We are evacuating those who are stuck in the crashed vehicle. The injured are being taken to the district hospital and medical college."

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.

He prayed for those killed in the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.The chief minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them proper treatment and speed up the relief work. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(With PTI inputs)