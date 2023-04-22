Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 7 die in bus-truck collision in UP's Ayodhya, CM Yogi extend condolences

7 die in bus-truck collision in UP's Ayodhya, CM Yogi extend condolences

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The intensity of the collision between the two vehicles was so high that the truck overturned, burying the bus under it.

Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying 40 passengers collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place on Friday night.
The accident took place on Friday night.

The accident took place on Friday night, when a private passenger bus coming from Ayodhya was turning through a road-cut on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway to move towards Ambedkarnagar. The bus suddenly collided with a truck coming from the opposite side.

The intensity of the collision between the two vehicles was so high that the truck overturned, burying the bus under it.

According to Ajay Raja, the Chief Medical Officer of Ayodhya, "Till now, seven persons have died and more than 40 people are injured in the road accident."

He added that rescue operations are still going on.

Soon after the accident, the district administration swung into action for the rescue operation.

Ayodhya's district magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI, "More than a dozen ambulances have been deployed. We are evacuating those who are stuck in the crashed vehicle. The injured are being taken to the district hospital and medical college."

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.

He prayed for those killed in the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.The chief minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them proper treatment and speed up the relief work. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
friday grief hospital medical college treatment truck yogi adityanath accident lucknow + 7 more
friday grief hospital medical college treatment truck yogi adityanath accident lucknow + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out