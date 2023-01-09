7 killed, dozens injured in two separate accidents on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured in two separate incidents that took place Monday morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh amid dense fog causing near-zero visibility, police said.

According to the police, in the first incident, three passengers were killed and at least 18 others injured after the bus on its way to Sultanpur from Delhi hit a truck and fell in a ditch about 20 feet deep near Thathia, Kannauj.

In another incident, four passengers were killed, and at least 10 others injured when their bus rammed into a truck on the expressway near Auras in Unnao district, police said.

“Two women and a child were killed and 18 injured in the bus that flipped after hitting the truck and went down in the ditch. All the injured were admitted to the Kannauj Medical College in Tirva,” station head officer (SHO), Thathia, Kamal Bhatia said.

The deceased were identified as Anita Bajpai, 50, Sanjana, 25 and Devansh, 10, all residents of Rae Bareli in UP.

In the Unnao accident, the bus was on its way to the Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheiri from Gujarat when it hit a truck near Auras town killing four and injuring at least 10 others, station head officer (SHO), Auras, Raj Kumar Singh said.

Singh said two of the four deceased were identified as Lalit Saud, 35, and Chander Saud, 50, both from Nepal.

“Five of the injured were rushed to Lucknow and five others were admitted to Unnao district hospital,” Singh added.

District magistrate (DM) Apoorva Dubey, who reached the accident site, said a team of doctors were treating the injured and coordinating for the same in Lucknow.

According to the police, dense fog and the high speed of the bus are said to be the reason behind both accidents.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths of the passengers killed and directed the officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.