7 more arrested for June 10 violence, count up to 357

LUCKNOW Seven more people were arrested from three UP districts in the past 24 hours for alleged involvement in the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad.

The tally of those nabbed went up to 357 after these arrests from Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri and and Saharanpur, said police.

So far, 97 people were arrested from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkarnagar and 40 from Moradabad for their alleged involvement in the violence. Besides, 20 were arrested from Firozabad, eight from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, informed ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

He said 13 FIRs were registered in nine districts and more arrests were likely in the case.

Police officials said three FIRs each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, while one each was registered in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Jalaun and Lakhimpur Kheri. Nearly 200 people were named and around 5,500 unidentified people were mentioned in the FIRs.

