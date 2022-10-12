72-year-old retd bank employee beaten to death by 3 assailants at residence

HT Correspondent

Lucknow A 72-year-old woman was reportedly killed by three men who broke into her residence at Krishna Nagar of Lucknow in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said, adding that the cause of the death was a strong blow with an iron to the head.

The deceased was identified as Madhubala Saxena, a retired bank employee who was a resident of Taneja Society in Krishna Nagar’s Bhola Kheda locality. Her nephew Saujanya Saxena also lives in the house with his wife and daughter.

The husband and wife, who were present in the house at the time of the break-in, ran to safety by locking themselves in a room when they heard their aunt screaming, the police added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-Krishna Nagar Vinay Kumar Dwivedi, quoting the nephew, said the three armed men entered the residence through the terrace.

The police said the nephew suspected the involvement of a jailed-history sheeter, Lalit Sonkar, who has had personal enmity with the family for the past few years, in the murder. They said five teams were constituted to identify and arrest the assailants.

Krishna Nagar inspector Alok Kumar Rai said an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered. He added that Sonkar had married the victim’s niece a few years ago, and had even opened fire on Saujanya near Alambagh Intermediate College on May 17 this year.