734 degrees, 93 medals conferred at KMC Language University’s 6th convocation

A total of 734 students were awarded bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the sixth convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University on Tuesday.

Chief guest governor Anandiben Patel asked the university to make special efforts for the preservation and propagation of languages. Folk singer Padma Shri Malini Awasthi was the guest of honour.

A total of 93 medals were awarded, including 25 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze in undergraduate courses and 14 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze in post-graduate courses.

Syed Moinuddin, who stood first in the BA Honours course of Urdu Department, was awarded Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Medal. Vivek Kumar Singh, who secured first position in BEd course of Department of Education, was given Chancellor’s Medal, and for the same course, the Vice-Chancellor’s Medal was awarded to Shivani Singh.

Governor said that she was happy to note that the university has constituted various cells for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP-2020). She asked the university to contribute to making the country TB free by adopting 25 TB affected children and also suggested organising blood donation camps twice a year.

On World Water Day, she also asked the university to ensure the conservation of water and appealed to everyone to switch off all non-essential electrical appliances in their house for an hour on Earth Hour Day on March 26.

24% more students took admissions despite COVID: V-C

In the progress report, vice-chancellor, Prof Alok Kumar Rai, said that despite Covid-19 pandemic, 24% more admissions were done in the university than last year. For the promotion of languages, along with Urdu, Arabic, Persian and Hindi, English, Sanskrit and French were also introduced from the current session.

Apart from this, more than 40 other courses are being conducted by the university, and new professional courses have also been added from this session, including LLM and master’s courses under engineering.

He said that taking forward the research work, in 2021, 20 books and 124 research papers were published by the teachers. Along with this, six patents and four centres of excellence were also obtained by the university.