Drive against illegal immigrants: UP ATS takes 74 Rohingyas into custody

LUCKNOW As many as 74 Rohingyas, including 55 men, 14 women and five minors, were taken into custody during a comprehensive drive carried out by UP’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to identify illegal immigrants staying in the state, said Prashant Kumar, special director general (special DG), on Monday.

He said police registered cases against them in six districts of western UP and legal proceedings were being initiated.

Rohingyas are an Indo-Aryan ethnic group, who predominantly follow Islam and reside in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. Before the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar in 2017, over 7.5 lakh Rohingyas had fled their country and sneaked into Bangladesh and India illegally.

In a press note shared with media persons, the officials informed that the largest number of 31 Rohingyas, including 29 men and two women, were identified and taken into custody in Mathura.

The officials said 17 Rohingyas, including seven men and 10 women, were taken into custody in Aligarh, 16 Rohingyas including 12 men, one woman and three children were taken into custody in Hapur and four each were taken into custody from Ghaziabad and Meerut.

They said four Rohingyas in Ghaziabad included three men and one woman while those taken into custody in Meerut included two men and two minors. Similarly, two men were taken into custody from Saharanpur, they added.

A senior police official said as per rough estimates, thousands of Rohingyas could be living in different parts of the state illegally.

Two years ago, the UP ATS had unearthed a racket involved in human trafficking and establishing illegal immigrants from Bangladesh refugee camps in different parts of UP and the country. The racket was also involved in preparing forged Indian identity proofs of illegal immigrants.