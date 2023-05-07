Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 77 elected unopposed in second phase of urban local body polls in UP

77 elected unopposed in second phase of urban local body polls in UP

PTI |
May 07, 2023 08:44 AM IST

The election of Rabupura Nagar Panchayat president of Gautam Buddha Nagar district has been held unopposed.

Candidates for a total of 77 posts, including one Nagar Panchayat president, have been elected unopposed in the second phase of the ongoing urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, the State Election Commission said.

In the first phase on May 4, polling was held for various posts of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in 37 districts including 10 Municipal Corporations.(PTI)
In the first phase on May 4, polling was held for various posts of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in 37 districts including 10 Municipal Corporations.(PTI)

The election of Rabupura Nagar Panchayat president of Gautam Buddha Nagar district has been held unopposed. Apart from this, five councilors from Aligarh, three from Meerut, one councilor from Ghaziabad have been elected unopposed.

Similarly, out of 36 unopposed members in Nagar Panchayats, 16 have been elected from Gautam Buddha Nagar, three from Etah, two each from Azamgarh, Banda, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Aligarh and Hathras and one each from Bulandshahr, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Pilibhit and Hamirpur, according to a press statement issued by the election commission on Saturday.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said in the statement that 31 members of municipal councils have been elected unopposed in different districts.

He said seven municipal council members in Etah, five in Badaun, four in Bulandshahr, three in Etawah, two each from Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Baghpat and one each from Kannauj, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mirzapur, Sultanpur and Hapur have been elected unopposed.

Kumar informed that the second phase of polling will be held on May 11 for seven municipal corporations, 590 municipal wards, 95 municipal council presidents and 2,551 councilors and 268 posts of nagar panchayat presidents and 3,495 members in 38 districts in the state.

In the first phase on May 4, polling was held for various posts of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in 37 districts including 10 Municipal Corporations. The counting of votes of both the phases will be held on May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh civic polls
uttar pradesh civic polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out