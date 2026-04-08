80% honorarium increase: Shiksha Mitras, instructors now to get ₹8,000 more monthly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a wage revision for Shiksha Mitras and part-time instructors, raising their monthly honorariums by nearly 80% in what will be the biggest pay hike in almost a decade. The decision will cost the state over ₹1,475 crore annually. Representational image (Sourced)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shiksha Mitras will see their honorarium jump from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000 per month, while part-time instructors will get a raise from ₹9,000 to ₹17,000. The enhanced pay takes effect from April 1, 2026, with the higher amount included in May payments.

Sandeep Singh, basic education minister, said the state currently employs 1,42,929 Shiksha Mitras, of whom 1,29,332 receive honorarium under the central government’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan with a 60:40 funding split. “A proposal will be sent to the Government of India for their share under the scheme,” Singh said.

Should New Delhi withhold approval, the state will absorb an extra ₹1138.12 crore. The remaining 13,597 Shiksha Mitra, fully funded by the state, will add another ₹119.65 crore to the government’s burden.

The revision covers 24,717 part-time instructors working across 13,769 upper primary schools, creating additional expenditure of ₹217.50 crore. It was clarified that the revised honorarium is payable for 11 months annually.

Addressing reporters, Singh said the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras was last revised in 2017, when it was increased to ₹10,000 from ₹3,500, and has now been raised to ₹18,000.

The cabinet’s decision follows the chief minister’s announcement during the first legislative assembly session in 2026.