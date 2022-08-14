80 lakh flags pinned from UP on Har Ghar Tiranga portal

Lucknow From Uttar Pradesh alone, approximately 80 lakh flags were pinned on the Har Ghar Tiranga website till Sunday (August 14). The number is expected to touch one crore by Independence Day. Out of 50463358 pins on the website till Sunday evening, UP stands at the top position followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

“Pinning a flag means digitally hoisting a flag at any preferred location across India. One has the option to enable a website to identify the location and pin it there,” said Saurav Bhaik, founder of Tagbin, a Start-up based in Gurugram which has designed the Har Ghar Tiranga website and is managing the pool of digital traffic on the portal.

Har Ghar Tiranga website allows people to pin and post selfies with flags with four simple steps. Users can see selfies on the website after the successful update.

“Har Ghar Tiranga website now has more than 50 million digital flags pinned and more than 29 million selfies uploaded. A dedicated team of 30 people is engaged in managing the huge traffic on the site and ensuring that it continues to run smoothly, though 80% of moderation of selfie is done through Artificial Intelligence. It is difficult to cite the exact number as the numbers fluctuate every hour with more and more people participating,” said Saurav.

“Apart from people in India, those staying overseas are also participating. Though their number is less, it is encouraging to see them participate,” he added.

As part of the 75th Independence Day-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Tagbin, a think tank organisation has been instrumental in designing and managing the Har Ghar Tiranga site with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It started when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tweet, invited Indians to hoist or display the national flag at their homes from August 13 to August 15 as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the government.

“Apart from the physical campaign, Union home minister Amit Shah wanted to make it more participatory, hence the website was built to engage more audience digitally so that the participants could be tracked in numbers,” added Saurav.

Before Har Ghar Tiranga, Tagbin created rashtragaan.in on Independence Day last year, where over 2.5 crore visitors posted videos of themselves singing the National Anthem. Other projects include Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in 2022, Hologram Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Amar Jawan Jyoti under the Indian Gate in 2022 and Azadi Ke Diwane Digital Museum at Red Fort in 2019 etc