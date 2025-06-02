89% turn up for UP BEd Entrance; candidates find paper ‘average’

Candidates who appeared for the UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 on Sunday largely said the question paper was moderate to easy. A majority of them felt the overall difficulty level of the exam was average. While the reasoning section was found to be easy, the arts section was considered difficult. Students coming out after the BEd entrance exam in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Approximately 89% of the 3,44,546 registered candidates (including 1,96,700 females and 1,47,846 males) appeared for the exam conducted by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. The examination was held at 751 centers across 69 districts in the state, said Vinay Singh, the university’s registrar.

In the first shift, 3,05,331 candidates (about 89%) appeared for the General Knowledge and Language (English/Hindi) papers. Attendance was highest in Amethi and Balrampur (93%), while Bijnor (82%) and Jhansi (85%) recorded the lowest turnout.

In the second shift, around 3,05,099 candidates (also about 89%) appeared for the Aptitude Test and Subject Aptitude papers in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Agriculture streams.

Around 12,000 high-tech CCTV cameras (15 per center) and approximately 3,600 biometric machines were installed at examination centers. Attendance was recorded using face recognition and fingerprint verification systems with Artificial Intelligence and Real-Time Biometric Attendance to ensure authenticity.

Candidates found paper average

Pragati Singh from Lucknow, a first-time candidate, said her paper went well. Although she faced some issues with the maths section, the science section was easy. She remains confident about her results.

Poonam Yadav from Ghazipur, who came to Lucknow by train, also found the exam manageable. Vaishnavi Singh from Lucknow called the paper average—neither too tough nor too easy.

Anshuman from Bihar, staying at a hostel in Tiwariganj, said the exam went very well. A first-timer, he felt the questions were based on basic knowledge and faced no issues during the exam. He also appreciated the facilities provided.

Sakshi from Lucknow said the paper was easy. Shivangi Verma from Ambedkar Nagar agreed, calling the exam a “cup of tea” for most candidates.

Jyoti Tripathi from Gomti Nagar Extension, who appeared for the exam for the second time, said she faced no issues and found the paper easy. She added that more preparation would have made the exam even better for her.

(With inputs from Pratishtha Vats and Shruti Kapoor)