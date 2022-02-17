Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 9 girls, 2 women die after falling into well in Kushinagar
9 girls, 2 women die after falling into well in Kushinagar

The tragedy took place during a marriage-related ritual in Naubiya Naurangpur area of Kushinagar on Wednesday
According to reports, some people were still trapped in the well in Kushinagar and rescue operation was going on. (sourced)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Nine girls and two women died after falling into a well during a marriage-related ritual in Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said.

Many other women are reported to have been injured in the tragedy and have been rushed to hospital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and has asked the officials provide best medical treatment to the injured.

According to police, the women had assembled on and around a covered well for ‘haldi’ ritual, which is called ‘matkodva’ locally in Naubiya Naurangpur area of the district. Suddenly, the cover on the well failed to withstand the weight of the women and caved in, with several women falling inside the well.

According to reports, some others were still trapped inside the well till the time of going to the press, even as rescue operation was going on.

