Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 9 killed in Agra as container trailer rams into four-wheeler on national highway
lucknow news

9 killed in Agra as container trailer rams into four-wheeler on national highway

Those killed were from Gaya in Bihar and Chatra in Jharkhand and were yet to be identified, said SSP Agra.
By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The four-wheeler was crushed in the accident, killing 8 passengers on the spot. (Sourced photo)

Nine persons were killed in a road accident in Agra, when a four wheeler collided with a container-trailer truck coming from the opposite direction on Thursday morning. Three others, who were seriously injured, were admitted to a city hospital. Those travelling in the four-wheeler were from Gaya in Bihar and Chatra in Jharkhand.

‘The accident took place at about 5.15 am on National Highway 19 on Thursday morning. The four-wheeler coming from Etmadpur lost its balance and crossed the divider to end up on the wrong side. It collided with a container-trailer coming from Mathura side and was badly hit,” said SSP Agra Babloo Kumar.

“The driver and the cleaner of the container ran away from the accident site. Eight persons were badly trapped in the damaged four-wheeler and died on the spot. Four others were shifted to a hospital for treatment but one of them died, taking the death toll to nine,” said SSP Agra.

Also Read: Jobs are coming, no need to migrate, Yogi tells Bundelkhand youths

"Those killed are from Gaya in Bihar and Chatra in Jharkhand and are yet to be identified," said SSP Agra.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test

Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi

Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion

PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15

Three injured were being treated at the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital in the city.

The traffic was disrupted on the National Highway following the collision, but it was cleared by police after it reached the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh news road accident
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP