9 killed in Agra as container trailer rams into four-wheeler on national highway

Nine persons were killed in a road accident in Agra, when a four wheeler collided with a container-trailer truck coming from the opposite direction on Thursday morning. Three others, who were seriously injured, were admitted to a city hospital. Those travelling in the four-wheeler were from Gaya in Bihar and Chatra in Jharkhand.

‘The accident took place at about 5.15 am on National Highway 19 on Thursday morning. The four-wheeler coming from Etmadpur lost its balance and crossed the divider to end up on the wrong side. It collided with a container-trailer coming from Mathura side and was badly hit,” said SSP Agra Babloo Kumar.

“The driver and the cleaner of the container ran away from the accident site. Eight persons were badly trapped in the damaged four-wheeler and died on the spot. Four others were shifted to a hospital for treatment but one of them died, taking the death toll to nine,” said SSP Agra.

Also Read: Jobs are coming, no need to migrate, Yogi tells Bundelkhand youths

"Those killed are from Gaya in Bihar and Chatra in Jharkhand and are yet to be identified," said SSP Agra.

Three injured were being treated at the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital in the city.

The traffic was disrupted on the National Highway following the collision, but it was cleared by police after it reached the spot.