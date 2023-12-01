98 development projects underway in underdeveloped areas: U.P. Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has devised a comprehensive plan to facilitate development in the state’s underdeveloped regions, it said. Through 98 development projects underway at present, the state was on the path of transformation, said a government statement on Friday.

Out of the 28 development schemes that have been given green signal in Amroha and Deoria, six would be taken up in Hasanpur, Amroha and Gajraula areas that come under the Amroha Municipal Council, the government said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The road to completing 28 development projects in Amroha and Deoria, and 70 in Farrukhabad, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, and Ghaziabad has become clear under the Mukhya Mantri Nagariya Alpviksit va Malin Basti Vikas Yojna. In this sequence, the Department of Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation has initiated action, and gave administrative and financial approval to begin the process of releasing the first installment of funds allocated under the programme, it said.

Under the government scheme, out of the 28 development schemes that have been given green signal in Amroha and Deoria, six would be taken up in Hasanpur, Amroha and Gajraula areas that come under the Amroha Municipal Council. Meanwhile, a budget of ₹6.89 crore has been approved for a total of 22 interlocking, CC road, and drain construction projects in Salempur, Rudrapur, Bhaluani, Rampur Karkhana, and Gaurabarahj in Deoria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, an amount of ₹12.03 crore was approved to complete the remaining 70 projects, out of which 40 percent, i.e. ₹4.81 crore, has been released as the first installment, the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON