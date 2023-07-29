‘Over 99 percent power complaints received via helpline number resolved in U.P.’

As many as 99.78% of power supply related complaints received through toll-free helpline 1912 (operated by UPPCL) in the last five-and-a-half-years have been resolved, said a government spokesman here on Saturday.

“The toll-free number was launched in 2017 to provide a one-stop solution to electricity consumers. It is important to note that between April 12, 2017, and July 12, 2023, all DISCOMs received a total of 1,50,14,597 complaints, of which 1,49,82,965 have been resolved and only 31,362 are pending. Thus, 99.78 percent of complaints have been resolved in the last six years,” he said.

As per the figures, a total of 58,64,061 complaints have been registered this year until July 12 from all over the state of which 58,35,249 have been resolved. The overall resolution rate during the period of 2022 to 2023 stands at an impressive 99.50%.

A total of 67.32 lakh complaints were registered with Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited during the last six years of which 67,18,397 have been resolved and only 14,398 are still pending. “Thus, the resolution rate for complaints in Madhyanchal Discom stands at an impressive 99.78 percent,” the spokesman said.

In the last six years, 23.48 lakh complaints have been received in Dakshinanchal of which 23.44 lakh have been resolved. Similarly, 21.91 lakh complaints were received in Purvanchal, of which 21.83 lakh have been resolved. In Pashchimanchal, out of 37.15 lakh complaints, 37.11 lakh have been resolved and in the KESCO, 25,623 complaints have been resolved out of 25,776 received.

Whereas in the last one year, 10.50 lakh complaints out of 10.54 lakh have been settled in Dakshinanchal, 25.61 lakh complaints out of 25.74 lakh in Madhyanchal, 8.59 lakh out of 8.76 lakh in Purvanchal and 13.38 lakh out of 13.41 lakh in Paschimanchal DISCOM. KESCO received 25,776 complaints of which 25,645 have been resolved.

‘We face three or more power outages everyday’

According to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, a social media platform, 55% of the respondents in Uttar Pradesh indicated that they have been facing three or more power outages every day in July when the power demand has dramatically surged.

The survey received over 8,000 responses from citizens located in 51 districts of U.P. A total 70% respondents were men while 30% respondents were women.

“The power sector in the state is facing a financial crisis due to continuing losses which could be one of the reasons why the infrastructure is not able to handle rising demand, resulting in frequent outages,” the survey said.

Of the 4,206 Uttar Pradesh residents who responded to this query, 77% indicated that they have been facing power outages daily this month; 55% of them indicated that they have been facing 3 or more power outages. The data shows only 13% of respondents stated that “never or very rarely the power goes”.

