Drunken monkey? Videos from UP show simian gulping beer

Videos of a monkey guzzling beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli surfaced online Tuesday, leaving many both amused and shocked. In the videos the monkey is seen holding a beer bottle - comfortably and confidently - and gulping down the contents.

The monkey reportedly attacked customers of a nearby liquor shop and snatched the bottles for itself. Shopkeepers said the monkey also scratched and bit anyone trying to stop it.

Local media reports said shopkeepers - fed up with the monkey menace - urged the administration to take action. They were then told to be patient till the forest department is able to step in and catch the monkey, whose aggressive behaviour had caused people to think twice before trying to buy liquor (or anything else) from shops in the area.

A similarly beer-addicted monkey was reportedly prowling the Nawabganj area on the Lucknow-Kanpur road. That monkey - it loved a chilled beer - was often treated to one by the shop's customers and later died due to an enlarged liver.