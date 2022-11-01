Missing Class 12 boy found dead near railway track in Kanpur

KANPUR A Class 12 student of a leading school, who was missing since Monday after classes got over, was found dead near the railway track in Chakeri area here. Ronit Sarkar, 18, was last seen coming out of the school in Shyam Nagar at 1.50pm. His body was found in the bushes near the railway track, which is about a kilometre from his house, said police.

Forensics did not find any injury marks on his body while his belongings, including his smart watch, were found intact. The police were treating the case as that of murder, said Brijesh Srivastava, additional DCP (East).

The police suspected that the boy was apparently choked to death and the intent behind the suspected murder was not robbery. Srivastava said the family had lodged a complaint, which was being registered.

“The circumstances are very unusual. The place where his body is found is rarely frequented. A panel of doctors will conduct the autopsy and five police teams are working to solve this case,” he said.

“When my son did not reach home till late, I thought he might have stopped over at a friend’s house. In the evening, we were worried and started looking for him and went to school where the CCTV showed him leaving the premises at 1.50pm with his school bag,” said Sanjay Sarkar, Ronit’s father.

Sarkar informed the police and lodged a missing complaint. A rickshaw puller, who used to drop Ronit and his friend to their houses, was taken into custody.

On Tuesday morning, the police were informed about a boy’s body in the forest area in Cantt. The body was on its stomach and the school bag was on the shoulders. Ronit’s watch was untouched, said police.