A bet proves fatal for tractor driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Itaunja

LUCKNOW: A daredevil act following a bet between two tractor drivers in full public view in Atte Sua village of Lucknow’s Itaunja area proved fatal for one of the drivers on Saturday. Police arrested one person in connection with the incident on Sunday. A video grab of the accident. (Sourced)

A video of a life-threatening stunt with two men on separate tractors went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting police to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“One of the tractor drivers, identified as Neeraj Maurya, 22, of Itaunja’s Ataria area, died in the incident and the bodt has been sent for post-mortem,” said DCP North Abhijith R. Shankar.

“In the viral video, two tractors—one blue and one red—can be seen performing stunts, during which one of the red tractors suddenly overturned, resulting in the death of the man riding it,” said the DCP. He added that Jogendra Yadav, the driver of the blue tractor and the prime suspect, had been taken into police custody for questioning, and the tractor had been seized.

According to locals, the duo made a bet to tie their tractors together and drive them in opposite directions, with the winner being the one who could pull the other. On Saturday evening, they connected the rear parts of their tractors and began the stunt. Using the accelerator to demonstrate their tractors’ power, suddenly one tractor overturned, and the driver trapped underneath and died.