 A bet proves fatal for tractor driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Itaunja - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A bet proves fatal for tractor driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Itaunja

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2024 07:06 AM IST

According to locals, the duo made a bet to tie their tractors together and drive them in opposite directions, with the winner being the one who could pull the other.

LUCKNOW: A daredevil act following a bet between two tractor drivers in full public view in Atte Sua village of Lucknow’s Itaunja area proved fatal for one of the drivers on Saturday. Police arrested one person in connection with the incident on Sunday.

A video grab of the accident. (Sourced)
A video grab of the accident. (Sourced)

A video of a life-threatening stunt with two men on separate tractors went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting police to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“One of the tractor drivers, identified as Neeraj Maurya, 22, of Itaunja’s Ataria area, died in the incident and the bodt has been sent for post-mortem,” said DCP North Abhijith R. Shankar.

“In the viral video, two tractors—one blue and one red—can be seen performing stunts, during which one of the red tractors suddenly overturned, resulting in the death of the man riding it,” said the DCP. He added that Jogendra Yadav, the driver of the blue tractor and the prime suspect, had been taken into police custody for questioning, and the tractor had been seized.

According to locals, the duo made a bet to tie their tractors together and drive them in opposite directions, with the winner being the one who could pull the other. On Saturday evening, they connected the rear parts of their tractors and began the stunt. Using the accelerator to demonstrate their tractors’ power, suddenly one tractor overturned, and the driver trapped underneath and died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / A bet proves fatal for tractor driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Itaunja
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On