Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi
A bid to malign my image: SP MP Barq after Sambhal violence charge sheet

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 23, 2025 05:04 AM IST

In his post, the Sambhal MP also wrote regarding snapping of his home’s electricity supply, alleging it was another tactic to put pressure on him

Days after a charge sheet was filed against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq and 22 others in connection with the violence that broke out near Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid in November last year, the Sambhal MP has alleged that a deliberate attempt has been made to tarnish his image and suppress his voice.

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia-ur-Rahman Barq. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia-ur-Rahman Barq. (HT file)

“Some forces want to silence my voice because I am not for sale and I do not bow down,” he posted on a social media platform on Saturday night. An 1,100-page charge sheet was filed by the police in the Chandausi MP/MLA court on June 18 in which Barq has been named as one of the main conspirators in the violence that broke out in Sambhal during a survey at Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024, in which four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, had sustained injuries.

In his post, the Sambhal MP also wrote regarding snapping of his home’s electricity supply, alleging it was another tactic to pressure him. “For six months, the power supply to my house remained snapped. We managed with solar lights,” he wrote.

News / Cities / Lucknow / A bid to malign my image: SP MP Barq after Sambhal violence charge sheet
Follow Us On